Opioid Symposium: Experts discuss the opioid abuse in Central Louisiana

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - Sponsored by the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe, the Louisiana Department of Health, Avoyelles Sleeves-Up Coalition and the Hope Center, speakers at April 25’s Opioid Symposium shared how their organizations are battling the sometimes deadly drugs.

“Our chairman, Marshall Pierite, makes sure, as community partners, that we are involved in things of all natures, not just fun family activities but things that affect the lively hood of our community,” said Lonnie Bridges, Director of Training at the Paragon Casino and Resort. “This opioid crisis is devastating, and we have seen the results throughout our parishes, so we wanted to provide the proper leadership with a gathering so people can get the information that they need to help save our community.”

“We have had huge increases in death rates all across the United States, all across Louisiana and even here in Avoyelles Parish,” said Dr. David Holcombe, Director of the Region Six Office of Public Health. “So, this is a problem for everybody, and it’s a problem everyone needs to help solve.”

One focus of the symposium was the preventative measures being taken to warn people about the dangers of opioids - especially as dangerous synthetic opioids like fentanyl are increasingly being found in other drugs and counterfeit prescription painkillers.

“The problem now is that addicts and people with chronic opioid dependence are getting a hold of street drugs and drugs coming across the border that are highly tainted with fentanyl,” said Dr. James Bordelon, Avoyelles Parish Coroner.

Other measures like fentanyl test strips, safe injection equipment and the life-saving drug Narcan, which reverses the effects of opioids during an overdose, are also being utilized as a way to help curb deadly overdoses. In Avoyelles Parish in 2022, 22 people died from opioid-related overdoses, with 19 of those involving fentanyl. So far in 2023, one person has fatally overdosed from fentanyl.

Dr. Bordelon pointed to preventative measures and education as a part of the decrease in cases seen in the parish.

“It’s a tremendous importance at the local level because it helps increase awareness at the local level so that we can intervene,” said Dr. Bordelon. “From a medical standpoint, a public service standpoint, to help try and drop these levels that are exponentially rising over the last three to four years.”

For more information on opioid overdose prevention, CLICK HERE.

