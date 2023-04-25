Pineville tap dance class forms unbreakable bonds

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Mona Lee LeBlanc is getting close to dancing into her 90th year, but she is not slowing down. Not one bit.

“That was the first teacher I ever had,” said LeBlanc, who at 90 is the oldest dancer in the class. “I thought ‘oh, I get to dance again’ and here I am.”

LeBlanc is part of a group of ladies who get together on Tuesday and Friday mornings to tap into a newfound love, tap dancing at Louisiana Athletic Club in Pineville.

“It is awesome because we have an awesome group of ladies,” said Debbie Morrison, another dancer in the class. “It is also awesome because we have a great leader.”

Leading the way is their instructor, Pam Green, who is more of a friend at this point. Green said the idea for the class came about 15 years ago as a fun, healthy way for women to bond.

“It is exercise,” said Green. “It is learning, and it is a lot of fun, and anytime you have a group of women that create a ministry with love and people and social, it is just a great time.”

The ladies do line dances, choreographed routines, and even holiday-themed routines. They even take the show on the road, dressing up and performing for residents in local nursing homes. They even get into the spirit of the season. Morrison even called the group her support system. She said they even hang out outside of class and spend holidays together.

“When some of our members get sick, we support them, and it is just a great group, and we have a blast doing it,” she said.

This curtain: It isn’t closing any time soon.

