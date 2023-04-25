Senators Kennedy, Cassidy introduce resolution celebrating LSU national championship

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey and players celebrate after the NCAA Women's Final Four championship...
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey and players celebrate after the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game against Iowa Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Dallas. LSU won 102-85 to win the championship.(Darron Cummings | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WAFB) - Louisiana senators John Kennedy and Bill Cassidy introduced a resolution on Tuesday, April 25, to recognize the LSU women’s basketball team for winning its first national championship.

LSU hosted a parade on campus and a celebration inside the PMAC on Wednesday, April 5, to honor the national champion LSU women’s basketball team.

“Louisiana could not be prouder of LSU’s Lady Tigers and Coach Kim Mulkey for making history,” said Sen. Kennedy. “LSU scored the most points ever in a NCAA women’s championship game, and it’s an honor to recognize how much their hard work and fighting spirit paid off. Geaux Tigers!”

“Kim Mulkey and the Tigers have left their mark on college sports history,” added Sen. Cassidy. “They went from a losing season two years ago to winning a national championship and packing stadiums in record numbers. What a triumph! Geaux Tigers!!”

LSU’s iconic women’s head basketball coach Kim Mulkey sat down with WAFB-TV for a special one-on-one interview.
LSU’s iconic women’s head basketball coach Kim Mulkey sat down with WAFB-TV for a special one-on-one interview.

LSU defeated Iowa, 102-85.

CLICK HERE to read the full resolution.

RELATED STORIES:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPSO investigating after Pineville PD shoots and kills suspect during Sunday incident.
Statement released by Pineville PD after Sunday’s deadly shooting of a suspect by police
A 16-year-old and 14-year-old are facing charges in connection to the Alexandria homicide
Two teenagers arrested in connection to Alexandria homicide on 15th Street
Sedrick Dorty (submitted by the Dorty family)
ALEXANDRIA HOMICIDE: Man shot on Louisiana Ave. confirmed dead
RPSO investigating after a PPD officer involved shooting left one suspect dead (Sunday, April...
One person dead after Pineville PD officer-involved shooting
RPSO investigating after a PPD officer involved shooting left one suspect dead (Sunday, April...
Three fatal officer-involved shootings over the weekend across Louisiana