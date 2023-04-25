Shreveport sees second officer-involved shooting in less than 2 days

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Tuesday evening, emergency crews responded to the second officer-involved shooting in Shreveport in less than two days. On Sunday, April 23, Joseph Dewayne Taylor, 33, was shot and killed by Shreveport police during a traffic stop on Mansfield Road.

On April 25, at least 25 units with the Shreveport Police Department responded to Fulton Street between Wallace and Linwood avenues.

That’s not far from Forest Park Cemetery just west of I-49.

According to Caddo Parish dispatch records, police responded to a report of gunfire at 4:18 p.m.

Louisiana State Police Trooper LeAnn Hodges later released the following statement:

“Earlier this evening, shortly before 5 p.m., Shreveport Police Department responded to a shots fired call in the area of La Paloma and Tulane. As the Shreveport police officer arrived on scene, he did encounter an armed subject. During that encounter, there were shots exchanged. The subject was struck. Our officer was not injured. That subject was transported to Ochsner University Health (sic) with life-threatening injuries. “As a result of that shooting, Shreveport Police Department contacted Louisiana State Police to become the primary investigators over this investigation. Since assuming primary responsibility over this investigation, our investigators are working diligently to process this crime scene. This scene does remain active and it is ongoing. We are still recovering evidence. Body-worn camera footage does have to be reviewed as well as in-car video footage. And there are interviews that still need to be conducted. “We appreciate your patience in this matter. And we do state that if anybody does have any further information in reference to this shooting, we please urge you to come forward with that information.”

Bruce Miller, who said he has lived in Caddo Heights for six years, said the neighborhood is usually quiet but that changed Tuesday.

“Oooh, I heard a lot of shots; and if I had to guess, I would say from an 8 count.”

Miller described what he saw before the shooting happened.

“While I was outside in my front yard feeding the dogs, he was walking from that area. He was by himself. On the way back up the street, there was an officer who followed him up the street. And there’s this rehab center there where he put on his siren behind him. After that, I walked to my home. And it was under three minutes, I heard some shots,” Miller said.

Several people were at the scene, including city leaders and concerned residents.

“It is very unsettling. And I think it leaves a lot more questions than answers,” All Streets, All People founder Omari-Ho-Sang said. “Thinking back on Sunday, people are still waiting for answers. Still waiting to understand the full context of what happened. Then we look at our phones and here we go again with another police-involved shooting.”

Those with information can call LSP investigators at 318-741-2735.

Citizens can anonymously report information through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by clicking here, or calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline toll-free 800-434-8007.

This is a developing situation. No other information is currently available. We will update this story when we know more.

