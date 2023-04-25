Special Olympics athletes compete in bocce ball qualifier ahead of Hammond tournament

A bocce ball qualifier was held Tuesday ahead of the Special Olympics tournament in Hammond in May.(KALB)
By Ben Gauthier
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Central Louisiana Supports and Services Center in Alexandria hosted a bocce ball tournament on Tuesday, April 25. Twelve Special Olympics athletes from Central Louisiana participated in a qualifying event for the state Special Olympics tournament that is being held next month in Hammond.

Special Olympics Louisiana hosts events year-round in sports such as bocce, track and field, bowling, swimming and softball. The athletes train throughout the year and are very competitive, but there are plenty of smiles, high-fives, hugs and laughter to go around.

“They have a good time while they do it,” said Brock Banos, the vice president of Program OPS for the Special Olympics Louisiana. “The training, the competition - that’s all a big part of it. The social benefits. Just all the benefits that come with being a team, being around others. It’s just such a huge piece of their lives, and really all athletes across the state.”

If you are interested in participating or volunteering with the Special Olympics, you can get more information here.

