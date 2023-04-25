Special Olympics athletes compete in bocce ball qualifier ahead of Hammond tournament

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Central Louisiana Supports and Services Center in Alexandria hosted a bocce ball tournament on Tuesday, April 25. Twelve Special Olympics athletes from Central Louisiana participated in a qualifying event for the state Special Olympics tournament that is being held next month in Hammond.

Special Olympics Louisiana hosts events year-round in sports such as bocce, track and field, bowling, swimming and softball. The athletes train throughout the year and are very competitive, but there are plenty of smiles, high-fives, hugs and laughter to go around.

“They have a good time while they do it,” said Brock Banos, the vice president of Program OPS for the Special Olympics Louisiana. “The training, the competition - that’s all a big part of it. The social benefits. Just all the benefits that come with being a team, being around others. It’s just such a huge piece of their lives, and really all athletes across the state.”

If you are interested in participating or volunteering with the Special Olympics, you can get more information here.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.