Two LSU students arrested in shooting case

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two LSU students have been arrested in connection with a recent shooting on the edge of the LSU campus.

One of the students who was arrested, identified as Marvin Young, is the shooting victim.

LSU reported the arrests on Tuesday, April 25, saying both suspects were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. The incident unfolded on Sunday, April 23, near the Nicholson Gateway housing complex on Nicholson Drive.

The first suspect, Young, who was shot and treated at the hospital Sunday for an injury not considered life-threatening, has been charged with obstruction of justice, possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, LSU Police said.

The other student, Germaine Braden, 20, of Shreveport, has been charged with illegal discharge of a weapon and obstruction of justice, police added.

LSU said neither student was living on campus at the time of the shooting. Authorities said they are still looking for others who are believed to have been involved.

According to the Probable Cause Report, surveillance video shows Young, Braden, and a third person were in a white Dodge Challenger that pulled up behind Bayou Hall. It stated the third person in the car got out and walked away while Young and Braden waited inside the vehicle. It added that after about 10 minutes, another vehicle pulled into the lot and parked behind the Challenger.

Braden then got out of the Challenger, walked to the unknown car, and a short time later, sprinted back to the Challenger holding a “large unknown item,” according to the PC form. The document added the driver of the other vehicle chased him and fired one shot into the back windshield of the Challenger. It stated Young then drove to the hospital for treatment.

According to the PC, Young initially made statements that contradicted what investigators saw on video but then finally admitted to being on campus with Braden and the third person. However, the form added that Young was uncooperative in helping officers locate the Challenger, which is registered to him, and requested an attorney.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call LSU Police at 225-578-3231.

