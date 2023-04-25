Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office adds drop box for unused medications

(Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT
LEESVILLE, LA (KPLC) - Residents can now drop off unwanted or unused prescription medications in the new drop box in the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office lobby.

The drop box is part of efforts by the National Association of Drug Diversion Investigators that can help residents securely and safely rid their homes of any prescription medications that they no longer have use for.

The drop box does not accept syringes or medical equipment of any kind.

