Want to be buried with your pet? Louisiana might dig that

(Unsplash via MGN)
By Greg Larose
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(Louisiana Illuminator) - A Louisiana House committee gave its nod Monday to a proposal that would allow pet owners to have the cremated remains of their companions buried with them. While the sponsor of the proposal says the practice might already be taking place, state law must be updated to protect cemetery owners from legal repercussions.

Rep. Wayne McMahen, R-Minden, has practiced as a veterinarian for more than 40 years. He told the Illuminator clients have asked to have pets that have passed away cremated for the purpose of interring their remains, either in an urn kept at home or to be buried with them.

House Bill 248 from McMahen could cause a problem for cemeteries because state law only allows property to be designated for human-only or pet-only burials. The situation gets especially complex for mausoleums and shared crypts, where property rights come into play and not everyone buried together might go along with mingling pet and human remains.

“We consider this sacred ground,” said Boyd Mothe, whose family owns funeral homes in southeast Louisiana.

The bill calls for cremated pets to be placed in sealed containers, but even that might be troublesome for graveyards that want to allow all remains to biodegrade.

McMahen agreed to work with cemetery operators to help create a third category of burial ground that would allow owners and pets to be buried together. His bill also has a provision that would prevent owners from euthanizing their pets for the sole purpose of being buried with them.

Funeral homes and cemeteries could still reject people wanting to be buried with their pets, but McMahen’s bill would clear the way for those who want to offer the option.

The proposal advances to the full House next.

Louisiana Illuminator is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Louisiana Illuminator maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Greg LaRose for questions: info@lailluminator.com. Follow Louisiana Illuminator on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Louisiana Illuminator. All rights reserved.

