Cenla lawmaker pushes for statewide ban on Kratom

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - Amid a lot of opposition, State Rep. Gabe Firment (R-District 22) made a push to ban Kratom across the state and categorize it as a Schedule I drug.

Firment comes from one of the few parishes to have independently banned the substance at the local level, Grant Parish, which partnered closely with neighboring Rapides Parish to make the change last year.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Kratom originates from a tropical tree in Southeast Asia. It contains psychoactive ingredients which can produce psychotic systems and work as a sedative or stimulant. It is not regulated for medicinal use by the Food and Drug Administration, though it is used for medicinal purposes. The DEA has labeled it as a Drug and Chemical of Concern, though they have not classified it as a controlled substance.

Firment wants to change that with HB14.

“This is not a problem that’s confined to one district or to one parish or to one particular part of the state, but it’s absolutely a statewide problem,” said Firment.

Kratom is already illegal in six parishes, which include Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Rhode Island, Vermont and Wisconsin. It is also banned in numerous countries around the world.

In testimony before the House Committee on Administration of Criminal Justice, several people testified that Kratom is commonly touted as a method to curb addiction to drugs and alcohol. However, they said the reality is that it often leaves those with addiction more addicted to Kratom than the drug they wanted to become unaddicted to.

“My grandson was 25 years old. He had 2,900 units of this stuff in this system when he died at 25 years old,” said Laura Pate from Grant Parish. “I saw him go from taking painkillers to taking this stuff because somebody told him that it would help him get off of the opioids. Yeah, it helped him get off of it. He just changed one addiction for another.”

Pate said her grandson experienced multiple seizures, on the third one slipping into a coma and later dying.

“I don’t want to see anybody else lose their children because they don’t know about this,” said Pate.

In a presentation, Grant Parish Sheriff Steven McCain explained to committee members what Kratom is packaged in. He said this was during one of the Kratom purchases made by an undercover narcotics detective in a Grant Parish gas station. During the purchase, a cashier told the detective that when she runs out of meth, Kratom is what she takes because it is accessible and cheap.

“People vote for us to be problem solvers and to try to help, and I’m here to bring this to your attention and to ask for you to consider helping keep our communities safer,” said McCain.

Kratom is sold in convenience stores and vape and smoke shops. Proponents of the bill argue that the current lack of regulations allows for unfettered access of any age group to a substance where little is known.

”I’ve been studying addiction for a long time and heroin and cocaine used to be legal as treatments for alcoholism. So, I would just caution us, and I think there are points on all sides, but we just do not know enough. But what we do know, should give us pause,” said Dr. Jan Laughinghouse, Executive Director of Capital Area Human Services.

It is the not knowing that had many opponents of the bill concerned. One person expressed concern that grouping Kratom into the Schedule I category would be like banning energy drinks since it is so easily accessible.

”We’re going to see in a few months this going to go from something that you can just go in and buy really quickly and easily, and in a few months, you’re gonna be treated like a hardened drug user or drug dealer potentially, if you, say have some leftover product you don’t know that it’s becoming illegal,” said Peter Robins Brown with Louisiana Progress Action. “Because let’s face it, not everybody is going to be aware of the law change and you give your friend some leftover Kratom that you have. Are you now tantamount to a heroin dealer?”

However, some opponents of the bill argued that Kratom has helped them, particularly among military veterans experiencing PTSD and suffering addiction.

“Three years ago, I found Kratom and I use it to control my PTSD and anger issues,” said Paul Schexnayder in opposition to the bill. “I’m proud to say now, with the use of Kratom, I’m a supervisor with one of the largest industrial contractors in Louisiana for all your chemical plants, gas and oil sector. I’m thankful for Kratom, that it allowed me to get my life back.”

Lawmakers on the committee, however, pushed Firment on why he has not joined his legislation with State Rep. Jonathan Goudeau (R-District 31), whose HB572 would regulate Kratom.

Firment said that combining the two is “not an option at this point,” to which State Rep. Marcus Anthony Bryant (D-District 96) replied, “That’s unfortunate.”

Goudeau questioned whether banning the drug would stop individuals from getting it. Firment said a clinic in Grant Parish reported a significant decrease in visits to the clinic by Kratom abusers since the parish ban went into effect. However, Goudeau argued that making it illegal will send it to the black market, but Firment pushed back that it was not a justification to allow Kratom to continue to be legal.

Mack Caddo with the American Kratom Association argued that a ban would lead to improperly labeled and unlabeled Kratom products, while regulations would improve current labels on Kratom.

Despite debate, the bill passed out of committee and now awaits debate on the House floor.

