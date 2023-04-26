Choice characterizes another round of Education Savings Account bills

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - Education Savings Account (ESA) bills are getting another push from lawmakers on the House Education Committee, both bills being carried by Central Louisiana lawmakers.

State Rep. Lance Harris (R-District 25) has put up HB98, which he argued is strictly about parental choice.

“The data says that we could have several positive effects on education in this state if HB98 was put into place,” said Harris. “Just for example, improved academic outcomes for students, increased access to higher quality education, increased equity in education, cost savings for taxpayers and increased innovation and competition in the educational system.”

HB98 would create the Sunshine Scholarship Program, in which the money that would typically go toward a child in the public education system could essentially be put into a savings account to follow that child to a participating school in the program. The child could enroll in a private or charter school, online program or even be homeschooled, as long as the school is considered “non-public.”

The costs of attendance would cover “tuition, fees and textbooks required for either in-person or virtual instruction by a participating school or service provider, instructional or tutoring services, curricula, supplemental materials and supplies required by a course of study for a particular content area.”

BESE backed the bill before the committee, but there was significant concern from some committee members and the public that the program could lead to disinvestment in local public schools.

”No data implicates or says, and I think it’s a myth, that this will destroy public education or have a vast amount of students leave it,” argued Harris.

Other opponents questioned the accountability over participating schools was lacking. The schools would not be required to follow the Louisiana Department of Education curriculum requirements, and there are no set policies around acceptance to schools in the program.

”As a public charter school, I am required to have a certain percentage of economically disadvantaged students and SPED students, or students with disabilities within our enrollment, and we meet those requirements,” asked Dr. Patty Glaser, who is the CEO of Discover Public Charter Schools. “Are these schools going to be required to do the same, and if not, why are we required for it?”

Glaser argued the bill offers little to help economically disadvantaged students have education choices, citing accountability in testing, transportation and food aid.

Harris argued that Glaser runs a charter school, so she benefits from parents having a choice.

Other opponents argued that economically disadvantaged parents would struggle with the set dollar amount assigned to the savings account. The bill does not allow for increased funds to the account for those students requiring more specialized care and services.

To that, State Rep. Rhonda Butler (R-District 38) proposed a different bill, specifically addressing the needs of students with exceptionalities in the state.

HB9 creates the Education Scholarship Account Program, another ESA, that could provide for students with a diagnosed exceptionality the opportunity to attend a school better suited for their needs.

The bill would allow for a child to be enrolled in a non-public school or use the account to put together a customized program for a child. The funds could be used to get services from instructors or therapists to come to the child’s home and provide help.

Butler, who is the mother of a child with a disability, said her legislation would provide opportunity.

”Overwhelmingly for me as a mother of a special needs child, I’m tired. There are so many decisions in your life, and he’s been compromised, and it’s not his fault, and it’s not mine,” said Butler. “But if I had a choice for Derek, to have went to a school that would have provided the needs that he had, I’d have been doing everything in my power as a mother to make that happen, to give him the best life he could have.”

Versions of both ESA bills were passed by the House and Senate in the 2022 Regular Session but were vetoed by Governor John Bel Edwards.

Both bills passed the House Committee on Education and now head to the full House for debate.

