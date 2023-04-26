Grandparents Raising Grandparents Annual Conference

Grandparents as Parents
Grandparents as Parents(Central Louisiana Human Services District)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. - The Grandparents Raising Grandparents Annual Conference will be held on April 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Baton Rouge.

If you are one of the 55,000 grandparents in Louisiana responsible for raising your grandchild, this conference is for you. Or, if you are a professional social worker, counselor, lawyer, teacher, or other individual who meets families in our state and provides expertise, this conference is for you as well!

Come for a day of learning, information sharing, celebration, T-shirts, and catered lunch and fellowship. Information will be available through workshops, exhibition booths, plenary sessions, legal panel discussion, coffee, and conversation.

Continuing education credits for the workshops and plenary sessions have been requested for counselors and social workers.

Copyright 2023 Central Louisiana Human Services District. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donald Ray Sias, Jr.
Arrests made in La. Highway 1 North homicide
Sedrick Dorty (submitted by the Dorty family)
ALEXANDRIA HOMICIDE: Man shot on Louisiana Ave. confirmed dead
Megan Mae Farr (left) and Gunner Farr.
Couple accused of forcibly tattooing children, tying them down with rope
A 16-year-old and 14-year-old are facing charges in connection to the Alexandria homicide
Two teenagers arrested in connection to Alexandria homicide on 15th Street
Parents demand answers after trespasser on Pickering High School campus
Parents demand answers after trespasser on Pickering High School campus

Latest News

Missing Juvenile in Alexandria: Derion Davis
Applewhite Street flooding
Flooding on Applewhite Street in Alexandria
Laborde Earles Law Firm to give away bikes and helmets to local children
P-EBT Louisiana
Louisiana approved for fourth round of Pandemic EBT benefits