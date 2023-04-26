BATON ROUGE, La. - The Grandparents Raising Grandparents Annual Conference will be held on April 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Baton Rouge.

If you are one of the 55,000 grandparents in Louisiana responsible for raising your grandchild, this conference is for you. Or, if you are a professional social worker, counselor, lawyer, teacher, or other individual who meets families in our state and provides expertise, this conference is for you as well!

Come for a day of learning, information sharing, celebration, T-shirts, and catered lunch and fellowship. Information will be available through workshops, exhibition booths, plenary sessions, legal panel discussion, coffee, and conversation.

Continuing education credits for the workshops and plenary sessions have been requested for counselors and social workers.

