Jaray Jenkins: Journey to the NFL Draft

Jena's Jaray Jenkins is among 259 college football players in the NFL draft. Dylan Domangue speaks with the former LSU Tiger about his journey.
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JENA, La. (KALB) - In late April, 259 college football players will hear their names called during the 2023 NFL Draft. Many more athletes will sign pro contracts hoping to make an NFL roster.

Among those prestigious college players is former Jena Giant and LSU receiver Jaray Jenkins. After originally being a four-star recruit out of high school, Jenkins ended up at LSU where he was part of the 2019 National Championship team.

In his Tiger career, Jenkins racked up 1,370 yards and 14 touchdowns and even led the Tigers in receiving TDs this past season with six. His production garnered an invite to the NFL Combine.

If Jenkins ends up on an NFL roster, the former Jena product will be the fourth player from Central Louisiana to be on a roster this season. He looks to join Cody Ford (Cincinnati), John Leglue (Tennessee) and DJ Chark (Carolina).

The NFL Draft starts Thursday, April 27.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPSO investigating after Pineville PD shoots and kills suspect during Sunday incident.
Statement released by Pineville PD after Sunday’s deadly shooting of a suspect by police
A 16-year-old and 14-year-old are facing charges in connection to the Alexandria homicide
Two teenagers arrested in connection to Alexandria homicide on 15th Street
Sedrick Dorty (submitted by the Dorty family)
ALEXANDRIA HOMICIDE: Man shot on Louisiana Ave. confirmed dead
RPSO investigating after a PPD officer involved shooting left one suspect dead (Sunday, April...
One person dead after Pineville PD officer-involved shooting
RPSO investigating after a PPD officer involved shooting left one suspect dead (Sunday, April...
Three fatal officer-involved shootings over the weekend across Louisiana

Latest News

LSU to NFL: The Journey of Jena's Jaray Jenkins
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey and players celebrate after the NCAA Women's Final Four championship...
Senators Kennedy, Cassidy introduce resolution celebrating LSU national championship
Grace Christian’s Shealbie Whatley signs with LSUA
Grace Christian’s Shealbie Whatley signs with LSUA
A bocce ball qualifier was held Tuesday ahead of the Special Olympics tournament in Hammond in...
Special Olympics athletes compete in bocce ball qualifier ahead of Hammond tournament