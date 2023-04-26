Jaray Jenkins: Journey to the NFL Draft

JENA, La. (KALB) - In late April, 259 college football players will hear their names called during the 2023 NFL Draft. Many more athletes will sign pro contracts hoping to make an NFL roster.

Among those prestigious college players is former Jena Giant and LSU receiver Jaray Jenkins. After originally being a four-star recruit out of high school, Jenkins ended up at LSU where he was part of the 2019 National Championship team.

In his Tiger career, Jenkins racked up 1,370 yards and 14 touchdowns and even led the Tigers in receiving TDs this past season with six. His production garnered an invite to the NFL Combine.

If Jenkins ends up on an NFL roster, the former Jena product will be the fourth player from Central Louisiana to be on a roster this season. He looks to join Cody Ford (Cincinnati), John Leglue (Tennessee) and DJ Chark (Carolina).

The NFL Draft starts Thursday, April 27.

