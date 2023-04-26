La. lawmakers could discuss education-related proposals

One of the proposals deals with the topic of religion in schools.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana lawmakers could discuss several education-related proposals on Wednesday, April 26, as part of the ongoing 2023 Regular Legislative Session.

One of the proposals deals with the topic of religion in schools. A bill would require the phrase “In God We Trust” to be in every public school in Louisiana.

Other potential discussions at the Louisiana State Capitol will involve gender identity, the pronouns that teachers and students use in schools, and the safest practices for schools.

Louisiana leaders released a new app for smartphones ahead of the 2023 Regular Legislative Session. The goal was to make understanding the legislative process a little easier for the average person.

