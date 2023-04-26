Marksville police officer arrested for malfeasance in office

(MGN)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - A Marksville police officer was arrested on Tuesday, April 25, for malfeasance in office.

According to Louisiana State Police, Kenneth Parnell III was arrested on four counts of malfeasance in office. The arrest follows a criminal investigation that began in early 2023 by the Criminal Investigations Division Alexandria Field Office in Avoylles Parish. LSP said more information will be released as the investigation continues.

Parnell III was booked into the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office on a $5,000 bond. Avoyelles Parish Sheriff David Dauzat confirmed to News Channel 5 that Parnell III posted bond that same day.

Marksville Mayor John Lemoine confirmed that Parnell III was placed on paid administrative leave, but could not answer any questions about what the arrest was in reference to.

