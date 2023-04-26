Missing Juvenile in Alexandria: Derion Davis

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing juvenile, Derion Davis.

The 15-year-old was last seen five days ago in the area of Monroe Street near Levin Street.

If you have any information or know of his location, contact APD at (318) 441-6435 or (318) 449-5099.

