New trailer for ‘The Flash’ shows more of Michael Keaton’s iconic Batman

In the new trailer for “The Flash,” viewers are getting a look at Michael Keaton as Batman, a role he last played in 1992. (Source: Warner Bros. Pictures)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Fans looking to see Michael Keaton back in his role as Batman are in luck.

In the new and final trailer for “The Flash,” viewers are getting a deeper look at Keaton as Batman, a role he last played three decades ago in 1992.

He’s heard saying, “You wanna get nuts? Let’s get nuts,” an iconic line from the 1989 “Batman” film when Keaton went up again Jack Nicholson’s Joker.

The trailer also shows more of Ezra Miller as The Flash and Sasha Calle as Supergirl.

“The Flash” hits theaters on June 16.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donald Ray Sias, Jr.
Arrests made in La. Highway 1 North homicide
Sedrick Dorty (submitted by the Dorty family)
ALEXANDRIA HOMICIDE: Man shot on Louisiana Ave. confirmed dead
Megan Mae Farr (left) and Gunner Farr.
Couple accused of forcibly tattooing children, tying them down with rope
A 16-year-old and 14-year-old are facing charges in connection to the Alexandria homicide
Two teenagers arrested in connection to Alexandria homicide on 15th Street
RPSO investigating after Pineville PD shoots and kills suspect during Sunday incident.
Statement released by Pineville PD after Sunday’s deadly shooting of a suspect by police

Latest News

FILE - In this July 3, 2014, file photo, the Microsoft Corp. logo is displayed outside the...
UK blocks Microsoft-Activision gaming deal, biggest in tech
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy speaks during an event at the New York Stock Exchange in...
McCarthy struggles for debt bill votes, makes late changes
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Utah Republican Party Organizing Convention at Utah...
Disney sues DeSantis over Walt Disney World district
Daniel Radcliffe, right, and girlfriend Erin Darke attend the premiere for "Weird: The Al...
Daniel Radcliffe, partner Erin Darke announce birth of first child
Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, second from right, arrives to federal court in New...
Writer tells jury in lawsuit trial: ‘Donald Trump raped me’