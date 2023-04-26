SOURCES: LSUA to name Port Allen’s Dimario Jackson as next men’s basketball coach

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSUA men’s basketball team appears to be close to naming their next head basketball coach.

According to sources, the school is expected to name Port Allen High School’s basketball coach Dimario Jackson as the school’s second basketball coach in program history. Jackson has spent the last two seasons as the head coach for the Pelicans where he helped lead his team to a state championship in both of those years.

Coach Jackson knows a thing or two about sustaining a successful program. Prior to coaching at Port Allen, the Pelicans were already coming off of back-to-back state titles. He was able to continue that streak in his short time at the school.

Jackson takes over an LSUA program for Larry Cordaro, who announced last month that he would be stepping down after nine seasons. Coach Cordaro was the first and only head basketball coach in program history leading the Generals to a 224-50 record in that span and a 107-10 all-time record at The Fort.

LSUA has made it to eight NAIA National Tournament appearances including a national championship birth in 2018.

An official announcement by the school is expected in the coming days.

