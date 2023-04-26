Suspect arrested for armed robbery on North Boulevard in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been accused of committing an armed robbery at a business on North Boulevard on April 25.

The Alexandria Police Department got word of the robbery around 10:24 p.m. The investigation revealed that a suspect brandished a weapon, threatened an employee and stole an unknown amount of money.

Thirty minutes later, with the help of a Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, APD located Marcus Dorsey, 37, and arrested him for one count of armed robbery, one count of second-degree kidnapping and three outstanding warrants.

This is currently an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident or any other crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization, not a law enforcement agency.

