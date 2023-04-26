Suspect wanted for Ohio homicide arrested in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A suspect who was wanted in Lima, Ohio in a homicide case has been arrested in Alexandria.

The Alexandria Police Department said on Monday, April 24, it received word from Louisiana State Police that the suspect, Kenyatta Washington, 20, was possibly in the city. Around 10 p.m., APD located Washington, who is from Alexandria, and booked him into the Rapides Parish Jail.

He is set to be extradited back to Ohio on Thursday, May 27.

This is currently an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization, not a law enforcement agency.

