APSO investigating drive-by shooting in Simmesport

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred on South Live Oak Street in Simmesport on April 25.

APSO’s investigation revealed that a newer model SUV of a gray or silver color drove by a home on the street around 11 a.m., and its occupant(s) fired numerous gunshots at the people standing in the yard. One 22-year-old man took a gunshot to his arm. The home and two vehicles parked there received multiple bullet holes.

APSO is working to identify the shooters. If anyone has information that can help them with this case, reach out by calling 318-253-4000.

