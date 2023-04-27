BRPD investigating attack on school bus driver, 18-year-old arrested

The Baton Rouge Police Department confirms it is investigating a reported attack on a school bus driver.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department confirms it is investigating a reported attack on a school bus driver.

A cell phone video posted online shows a woman entering a school bus and hitting the driver.

BRPD has arrested Carlicia Lewis, 18, who is seen allegedly attacking the school bus driver around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26.

Carlicia Lewis.
Carlicia Lewis.(Baton Rouge Police Department)

According to officials, Lewis and another person were called to the scene after a student on the bus had a verbal argument with the driver.

BRPD also states that Lewis and another person and the student physically attacked the driver who was sitting in the driver’s seat of the bus.

*WARNING: THE FOLLOWING CONTENT MAY BE GRAPHIC TO SOME VIEWERS*

The Baton Rouge Police Department confirms it is investigating a reported attack on a school bus driver.

WAFB has learned the bus driver is employed by First Student. Students on the bus are from a Baton Rouge charter school separate from the East Baton Rouge Parish School System.

The driver received multiple injuries to her head, neck, and shoulder area.

Lewis was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for second-degree battery of a school bus driver and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Investigation remains ongoing.

