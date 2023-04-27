Drive-by shooting in Mansura being investigated

MANSURA, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred in Mansura on April 26.

APSO said it received word of the shooting around noon. It occurred on the roadway near 6009 Hwy 114. At least three gunshots were reportedly fired at a Waste Connections employee by a person with a semi-automatic rifle described as an AK-47-type firearm. No one was hit by the gunfire.

The vehicle used was described as a newer model black car, possibly a Honda Civic. (Pictured above)

APSO said it is unknown whether or not this is connected with the drive-by shooting that happened in Simmesport on April 25.

APSO is requesting assistance from the public in identifying the shooter(s). If you have any information pertaining to this matter, please contact APSO by calling 318-253-4000.

