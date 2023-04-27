Drive-by shooting in Mansura being investigated

(Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANSURA, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred in Mansura on April 26.

APSO said it received word of the shooting around noon. It occurred on the roadway near 6009 Hwy 114. At least three gunshots were reportedly fired at a Waste Connections employee by a person with a semi-automatic rifle described as an AK-47-type firearm. No one was hit by the gunfire.

The vehicle used was described as a newer model black car, possibly a Honda Civic. (Pictured above)

APSO said it is unknown whether or not this is connected with the drive-by shooting that happened in Simmesport on April 25.

APSO is requesting assistance from the public in identifying the shooter(s). If you have any information pertaining to this matter, please contact APSO by calling 318-253-4000.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marksville police officer arrested for malfeasance in office
Leigh McClendon (Leigh McNasty)
Former Cenla teacher creates hilarious classroom parody videos on social media
6-year-old Bella Fontenelle
Harahan woman accused of murdering 6-year-old girl, leaving her in bucket on mother’s lawn
Suspect arrested for armed robbery on North Boulevard in Alexandria
Kenyatta Washington
Suspect wanted for Ohio homicide arrested in Alexandria

Latest News

Making a Giant impact: Jena’s Kiette Cooper ranks 4th in the state with 261 K’s
How can we keep graduates in Cenla after they finish school?
How can we keep graduates in Cenla after they finish school?
Brittany Banks.
Police searching for mom accused of attacking bus driver alongside daughter, other person 