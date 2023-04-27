High school baseball regional round schedule

(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - As several area softball teams are gearing up for the state tournament on April 28-29, plenty of local baseball teams are on their path to Sulphur as well.

Twenty-six schools advanced to the regional round after a win in the bi-district round. Below is a list of the matchups featuring Central Louisiana schools in the regionals. Click the divisions to see the full bracket. The home team is listed second.

NON-SELECT:

  • DIVISION II
    • #10 Grant vs #7 Iowa - Best of three-game series at Iowa starting April 27
  • DIVISION III
    • #9 Westlake vs #8 Winnfield - Best of three-game series at Winnfield starting April 28
    • #11 Pine Prairie vs #6 Rosepine - Best of three-game series at Rosepine starting April 28
    • #10 Jena vs #7 Loreauville - Best of three-game series at Loreauville starting April 28
    • #15 Many vs #2 South Beauregard - Best of three-game series at South Beauregard starting April 28
  • DIVISION IV
    • #9 Grand Lake vs #8 Oakdale - Single game series on April 27 at 5:30 p.m.
    • #20 Centerville vs #4 Montgomery - Single game series on April 26 at 5 p.m.
    • #11 Welsh vs #6 LaSalle - Single game series on April 28 at 5:30 p.m.
  • DIVISION V
    • #9 Bell City vs #8 Hicks - Single game series on April 27 at 5 p.m.
    • #21 Holden vs #5 Anacoco - Single game series on April 27 at 6 p.m.
    • #13 Lacassine 13, #4 Elizabeth 8
    • #14 Stanley vs #3 Pitkin - Single game series on April 28 at 5:30 p.m.
    • #11 Fairview vs #6 Quitman - Single game series on April 27 at 6 p.m.
    • #10 Hornbeck vs #7 Weston - Single game series on April 28 at 6 p.m.

SELECT:

  • DIVISION I
    • #12 Tioga vs #5 Northwood-Shreve - Best of three-game series at Northwood-Shreve starting April 28
    • #14 Holy Cross vs #3 ASH - Best of three-game series at ASH starting April 28
    • #11 Acadiana vs #6 Pineville - Best of three-game series at Pineville starting April 28
  • DIVISION II
    • #11 Kenner Discovery Health Science vs #6 Buckeye - KDHS currently leads series 1-0
    • #15 Bolton vs #2 E.D. White - Best of three-game series at E.D. White starting April 28
  • DIVISION III
    • #10 Ascension Episcopal vs #7 Menard - Best of three-game series at Menard starting April 27
    • #15 Glenmora vs #2 Pope John Paul II - Best of three-game series at Pope John Paul II starting April 28
  • DIVISION IV
    • #16 St. Mary’s vs #1 Ouachita Christian - Single game series on April 27
  • DIVISION V
    • #1 Avoyelles Charter - Advanced to the quarterfinals
    • #6 Oak Hill vs #3 Grace Christian - Quarterfinal matchup on May 5
    • #10 Alexandria Country Day vs #7 Downsville - Single game series on April 28

