LSUA officially names Dimario Jackson as new MBB Coach

(LSUA Strategic Communications)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Dimario Jackson era has officially begun at LSUA.

After sources confirmed to News Channel 5 on Wednesday, April 26, that Jackson would become the school’s next head basketball coach, LSUA made the announcement official.

Jackson comes to The Fort from Port Allen High School, where he only spent two seasons as the Pelicans’ head coach but led his team to back-to-back titles. Coach Jackson, 27, has experienced plenty of early career coaching success as he has been a part of three consecutive state championship teams. Prior to his time at Port Allen, he served as an assistant at Zachary.

The coaching hire will be a reunion for Jackson and LSUA Athletic Director Tyler Unsicker. Jackson finished out his collegiate playing career at the University of North Alabama where he was a guard from 2015-2017. Unsicker previously served as the assistant athletic director for external operations and ticket manager at UNA from 2009-2015.

Jackson succeeds Larry Cordaro, who started the LSUA men’s basketball program a decade ago and posted a 224-50 record during that time.

