Nutritional benefits to help slow down Parkinson’s disease

Nutritionist Jen Avis joined us in the studio to talk about ways to slow down Parkinson's disease.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The month of April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month, so today nutritionist Jen Avis joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about ways to slow the disease down. Parkinson’s is a brain disorder that causes unintended or uncontrollable movements, such as shaking, stiffness and difficulty with balance and coordination. Symptoms usually begin gradually and worsen over time.

As the disease progresses, people may have difficulty walking and talking. Avis said the best natural way to cope with the disease is with nutrition and exercise.

Avis said the Mediterranean diet is the best diet to use to cope with Parkinson’s. She informed us that nutrition is not a cure, but it can help slow the progression down.

She says to eat:

  • Whole foods.
  • Plant-based foods.
  • Foods that are high in proteins.
  • Foods with good fats.
  • Eats, they are good for the brain.
  • Cold water fish just don’t consume more than twice a month.
  • Berries of all kinds, and vegetables of all colors, especially dark green leafy vegetables.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marksville police officer arrested for malfeasance in office
Leigh McClendon (Leigh McNasty)
Former Cenla teacher creates hilarious classroom parody videos on social media
Suspect arrested for armed robbery on North Boulevard in Alexandria
Deputies in Jefferson Parish are investigating the death of a child in Harahan on Wed., April 26.
Harahan woman accused of murdering 6-year-old girl, leaving her in bucket on mother’s lawn
Donald Ray Sias, Jr.
Arrests made in La. Highway 1 North homicide

Latest News

UPDATE: Derion Davis has been found
Suspect arrested for armed robbery on North Boulevard in Alexandria
Suspect wanted for Ohio homicide arrested in Alexandria
‘One Community, One Voice’: Connecting crime victims with resources and support services