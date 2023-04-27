Nutritional benefits to help slow down Parkinson’s disease

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The month of April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month, so today nutritionist Jen Avis joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about ways to slow the disease down. Parkinson’s is a brain disorder that causes unintended or uncontrollable movements, such as shaking, stiffness and difficulty with balance and coordination. Symptoms usually begin gradually and worsen over time.

As the disease progresses, people may have difficulty walking and talking. Avis said the best natural way to cope with the disease is with nutrition and exercise.

Avis said the Mediterranean diet is the best diet to use to cope with Parkinson’s. She informed us that nutrition is not a cure, but it can help slow the progression down.

She says to eat:

Whole foods.

Plant-based foods.

Foods that are high in proteins.

Foods with good fats.

Eats, they are good for the brain.

Cold water fish just don’t consume more than twice a month.

Berries of all kinds, and vegetables of all colors, especially dark green leafy vegetables.

