Reggie’s bar alcohol license revoked

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The owner of Reggie’s, a popular bar in LSU’s Tigerland, had his license to sell alcohol revoked Thursday morning.

The owner, Darin Adams, was also ordered to pay a $15,000 fine and agreed to never manage an alcohol establishment again.

The action came after a meeting of the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control board.

“Normally the fine isn’t this high, but the severity of circumstances is why it is,” said Commissioner of the La. Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Ernest P. Legier, Jr.

The bar’s liquor license was suspended following the January 2023 death of LSU student Madison Brooks.

Brooks was allegedly raped after leaving that establishment. She was then hit by a car and later died at a hospital.

Multiple underage individuals who are at the center of a rape investigation were reportedly served alcohol at the bar that night, according to arrest records.

“The decision is effective to the death penalty. There is a history of Louisiana turning a blind eye to underage drinking, and it needs to stop so there isn’t another Madison brooks incident,” said Madison Brooks’ family Attorney Kerry Miller.

