2 adults, 1 child killed in Grant Parish crash
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday morning (April 28) on Hwy 71 in Grant Parish around 8 a.m. We’re told that two adults and one child were killed in the crash.
Authorities are working to contact the victims’ family members.
Another adult and a child were taken to the hospital.
Details are limited at this time. We will provide more updates as they become available.
