2023 NFL DRAFT: LSU DE BJ Ojulari selected by Cardinals in 2nd round (No. 41 overall)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WAFB) - LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari has been selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the second round (No. 41 overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Ojulari, a First-Team All-SEC selection in 2022 was selected to wear the coveted No. 18 for the Tigers, 18 is given each year to the player who best represents all the outstanding traits of an LSU football player.

During his career at LSU, he started 24 games and played in 34 while racking up 129 total tackles, 79 solo, 25 tackles-for-loss, and 16.5 sacks. Ojulari also added two forced fumbles and two passes defended.

He is the younger brother of New York Giants Azeez Ojulari.

Analysis by Lance Zierlein with NFL.com:

Stand-up rush linebacker with upside as a pass rusher but inconsistent effort stopping the run. Ojulari is bendy as an edge rusher and will wreak substantially more pocket havoc once he builds a more complete rush plan. He plays contain as a run defender and has the pursuit speed to spill the run wide or make tackles in space, but needs to play with consistent effort on all run snaps. B.J. Ojulari possesses all the tools necessary to start for an NFL team once he adds a bit more polish to his game.

