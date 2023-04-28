APD warns residents about Social Security scam

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is warning residents of a recent Social Security scam.

APD said the scammers will call, text or e-mail victims and tell them the Social Security Administration is changing their Social Security number. They will then instruct the victims to tell the scammers what their Social Security number is so that the scammers can provide the victim with a new number.

The Social Security Administration will NOT contact anyone asking for their Social Security number. No one should provide their number to anyone at this time. If you are contacted, please report it immediately to APD or your local law enforcement agency.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other type crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/

Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.

