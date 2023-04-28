Buckeye back in the state title for second straight year

SULPHUR, La. (KALB) - The Buckeye Lady Panthers are back in the softball state championship game for the second time in as many seasons.

Buckeye advanced to the Division II title after defeating #4 David Thibodaux 5-1 in the semifinal round.

The top-seeded Lady Panthers will face #2 Vandebilt Catholic in the state championship game on Saturday, April 29. First pitch will be at noon on field 15.

