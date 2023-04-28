Buckeye back in the state title for second straight year

(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SULPHUR, La. (KALB) - The Buckeye Lady Panthers are back in the softball state championship game for the second time in as many seasons.

Buckeye advanced to the Division II title after defeating #4 David Thibodaux 5-1 in the semifinal round.

The top-seeded Lady Panthers will face #2 Vandebilt Catholic in the state championship game on Saturday, April 29. First pitch will be at noon on field 15.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on Hwy 71 in Grant Parish
2 adults, 1 child killed in Grant Parish crash; 1 child critically injured
One Texas Roadhouse employee received a special surprise from her coworkers!
Texas Roadhouse employee receives car from coworkers, she was so surprised!
6-year-old Bella Fontenelle
Harahan woman accused of murdering 6-year-old girl, leaving her in bucket on mother’s lawn
Marksville police officer arrested for malfeasance in office
Pickering High School
New information released on trespasser at Pickering High School

Latest News

2023 NFL Draft
2023 NFL Draft continues
Louisville guard Hailey Van Lith (10) during the first half of a second-round college...
LSU adds Louisville guard Hailey Van Lith to talented roster
Clemson's Bryan Bresee (11) rushes during the first half of an NCAA football game against...
Saints select Clemson DT Bryan Bresee in 1st round of 2023 NFL Draft (No. 29 overall)
Ascension Episcopal vs Menard
High School Baseball: Ascension Episcopal vs Menard