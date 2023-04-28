Making a Giant impact: Jena’s Kiette Cooper ranks 4th in the state with 261 K’s

JENA, La. (KALB) - Jena’s Kiette Cooper has become one of the most feared aces in the state.

In her first season starting with the Lady Giants, Kiette has already climbed the rankings, as she is ranked number four in the state in strikeouts with 261.

“I had to work to get here, nothing was handed to me,” said Cooper. “For a few months, every Sunday I would go to pitching lessons in Lafayette, and every few nights, I would come up here and work with my dad. I just knew I had to work hard to get where I wanted to be.”

The hard work is paying off for the freshman pitcher, as she averages around eight strikeouts per game, and even her teammates say they would not want to face her.

“If I was fourth in the state, I would be flexing right now because it is absolutely amazing,” said Lady Giants’ catcher Cydney Parker. “When they have two strikes, I’m like oh, it’s about to be over with. She is about to ring them up.”

“She came to us the summer before she even started, and I could tell she was ready to go,” said Lady Giants’ head coach Sarah Roark. “She is very intimidating. It is impressive because I really wasn’t expecting her to be so solid with the intensity of the crowd, and it totally blew me away.”

In the early parts of the season, the Lady Giants did not end with the outcomes they wanted, as they started off slow, but they trusted Kiette in the driver’s seat.

Cooper was not just solid in the circle, she became a threat in the batter’s box, leading the team with the highest average of .400.

“She is the one we can depend on the most in any circumstance,” said Parker.

“If you knew all of the things that Kiette does, it is really just what is expected,” said Lady Giants’ outfielder Triniti Williams. “I think she hit one out, it is just what she does. I really don’t know anyone that puts in as much work as she does on this team, to be honest with you.”

Even though this is Kiette’s first year in the circle for the Lady Giants, her success on the diamond has led the Jena back to Sulphur, with hopes of capturing their second title.

“I am excited,” said Cooper. “I led my team and was able to do it.”

For her relentless mindset throughout the season, Kiette Cooper is this week’s ACA Athlete of the Week.

