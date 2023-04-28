Man accused of placing explosive devices on roads in N.H.

Dale Stewart, 54, was arrested Thursday evening.
Dale Stewart, 54, was arrested Thursday evening.(Source: Weare PD/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEARE, N.H. (AP) — A man has been accused of placing two explosive devices in a New Hampshire town, state and federal authorities said.

Both devices went off in the town of Weare. The first one went off Wednesday evening along a road. There was no property damage and a small fire was extinguished, police said.

The second one went off on Thursday on a different road. WMUR-TV reports a man driving to work saw some smoke coming from a ditch. He went to take a look and witnessed an explosion. He said he suffered minor injuries.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it did not believe anyone was targeted.

A 54-year-old man from Webster was charged with two counts of throwing or placing explosives, three counts of possession of an infernal machine, and additional counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, assault, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.

Police said a “fully constructed” pipe bomb was seized following a search of his vehicle and home on Thursday.

The man was scheduled for a court appearance later Friday. It wasn’t immediately known if he had an attorney.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One Texas Roadhouse employee received a special surprise from her coworkers!
Texas Roadhouse employee receives car from coworkers, she was so surprised!
Fatal crash on Hwy 71 in Grant Parish
2 adults, 1 child killed in Grant Parish crash
6-year-old Bella Fontenelle
Harahan woman accused of murdering 6-year-old girl, leaving her in bucket on mother’s lawn
Marksville police officer arrested for malfeasance in office
Pickering High School
New information released on trespasser at Pickering High School

Latest News

Ross
Ross coming to Alexandria in former Michaels building
Ross
Ross is coming to Alexandria
President Joe Biden speaks about his economic agenda at International Union of Operating...
Biden commutes sentences of 31 convicted of nonviolent drug crimes
Athens family victim of AI voice scam
Family targeted by AI scam using loved one’s voice
A man was injured when a bomb went off in Weare, New Hampshire, on Thursday.
Man describes being hurt by bomb