Natchitoches police arrest suspects for homicide on Melissa Place

Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 8:12 AM CDT
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Police Department arrested two suspects in a homicide investigation that began back in December on Melissa Place.

According to Natchitoches police, officers responded to the 200 block of Melissa Place on December 24, 2022, around 12:17 a.m., in reference to gunshots in the area. Police found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims, identified as Loyd Brown, 27, of Natchitoches, died from his injuries. The other victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Johnathan Robinson, 27, of Natchitoches, was arrested for second-degree murder and John Hickman III, 28, of Campti, was arrested for principle to second-degree murder and principle to attempted second-degree murder.

Robinson and Hickman III were placed in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

If you would like to report suspicious activity please contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or if you have additional information in regards to this investigation please contact Detective Shermaria Lewis at (318) 238-3914. Remember all information given shall remain confidential.

