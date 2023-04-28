Ross coming to Alexandria in former Michaels building

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Another new business is coming to Alexandria near the Marshalls store on South MacArthur Drive. News Channel 5 has learned that a Ross store will open in the former Michaels building.

Earlier this year, we learned that a Five Below will also be coming to the same shopping center.

At this time, it is unclear when Ross will open. Five Below is expected to open this summer.

