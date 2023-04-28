Ross coming to Alexandria in former Michaels building

Ross is coming to Alexandria
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Another new business is coming to Alexandria near the Marshalls store on South MacArthur Drive. News Channel 5 has learned that a Ross store will open in the former Michaels building.

Earlier this year, we learned that a Five Below will also be coming to the same shopping center.

At this time, it is unclear when Ross will open. Five Below is expected to open this summer.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One Texas Roadhouse employee received a special surprise from her coworkers!
Texas Roadhouse employee receives car from coworkers, she was so surprised!
Fatal crash on Hwy 71 in Grant Parish
2 adults, 1 child killed in Grant Parish crash
6-year-old Bella Fontenelle
Harahan woman accused of murdering 6-year-old girl, leaving her in bucket on mother’s lawn
Marksville police officer arrested for malfeasance in office
Pickering High School
New information released on trespasser at Pickering High School

Latest News

Ross
Ross is coming to Alexandria
APD warns residents about Social Security scam
Fatal crash on Hwy 71 in Grant Parish
2 adults, 1 child killed in Grant Parish crash
Applewhite Street flooding
UPDATE: Boil advisory lifted for Applewhite Street