RSO: Pops on the River moved indoors

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Due to impending inclement weather, the Rapides Symphony Orchestra’s “Pops on the River” event has been moved to the Coughlin-Saunders Performing Arts Center on Saturday, April 29, at 7:30 p.m.

General admission is FREE. The doors will be open at 7 p.m.

Pops on the River (RSO)

The Coughlin-Saunders Performing Arts Center is located at 1202 3rd Street in Alexandria.

