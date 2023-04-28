RSO: Pops on the River moved indoors

Josh Zona previews the Rapides Symphony Orchestra Pops on the River
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Due to impending inclement weather, the Rapides Symphony Orchestra’s “Pops on the River” event has been moved to the Coughlin-Saunders Performing Arts Center on Saturday, April 29, at 7:30 p.m.

General admission is FREE. The doors will be open at 7 p.m.

Pops on the River
The Coughlin-Saunders Performing Arts Center is located at 1202 3rd Street in Alexandria.

