St. Joseph’s-Plaucheville powers their way to state championship

Highlights from the high school softball matchup between Grace Christian vs St. Joseph's on April 28, 2023.
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SULPHUR, La. (KALB) - In a battle of two Central Louisiana schools to see which team would represent the local area in the state championship, St. Joseph’s came out on top.

#3 St. Joseph’s upset #2 Grace Christian 10-3 in the Division V Select semifinals. After being tied at one, the Eagles exploded for eight runs in the top of the third inning to take a commanding 9-1 lead that they would hold on to.

The Eagles will need another upset to be crowned champions. St. Joseph’s will face #1 Claiborne Christian on Saturday, April 29. First pitch will be at noon on field 17.

