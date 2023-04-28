St. Joseph’s-Plaucheville powers their way to state championship

SULPHUR, La. (KALB) - In a battle of two Central Louisiana schools to see which team would represent the local area in the state championship, St. Joseph’s came out on top.

#3 St. Joseph’s upset #2 Grace Christian 10-3 in the Division V Select semifinals. After being tied at one, the Eagles exploded for eight runs in the top of the third inning to take a commanding 9-1 lead that they would hold on to.

The Eagles will need another upset to be crowned champions. St. Joseph’s will face #1 Claiborne Christian on Saturday, April 29. First pitch will be at noon on field 17.

