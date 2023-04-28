Testimony on controversial library bill ends abruptly in committee

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - In a surprise move late Thursday, April 27, the Senate Committee on Education voted to move a bill to the full Senate that looks to address disputes over content in parish libraries around the state.

SB7 by State Sen. Heather Cloud (R-District 28) provides definitions of what is considered sexually explicit. It also gives a deadline of Jan. 1, 2024, for public libraries to develop policies that meet certain requirements outlined in the law, and it establishes a tiered library card system.

The unanimous vote came shortly after Sen. Bodi White (R-District 6) made a motion to end the debate on SB7 in the middle of the public testimony period. The abrupt end came after just three supporters were allowed to speak.

One of those, Terri Torres, read Bible passages, calling on the committee to support the legislation.

“I know there’s sex education for children, but this is not sex education,” said Torres. “This is indoctrination of our children’s innocent minds.”

Another, Dana Farley from Jefferson Parish, alleged the library disputes are part of a larger agenda.

“What I believe this agenda is about is it feeds into the depopulation agenda, that it’s a globalist, great reset agenda. It’s meant to normalize, confuse children with the result of less families, less nuclear families,” said Farley. “Nuclear families are the ones that are the cornerstone and pillar of our Western Civilization.”

Farley said it is “discouraging to motherhood, fatherhood, decency, purity, innocence,” which she said children are “entitled to in their early years.”

According to a Fox affiliate reporter in Baton Rouge, the witness card count for the bill was 49 cards in support of SB7, with 13 wishing to speak on the bill, and 34 cards in opposition to SB7, with 11 wishing to speak.

The witness card count for SB 7 was:



49 green cards, 13 of which wished to speak

34 red cards, 11 of which wished to speak



Only three people in favor of the bill were able to speak before testimony was cut off #lalege https://t.co/stCR4WFx61 — Shannon Heckt (@ShannonHeckt) April 27, 2023

All 11 were unable to do so, as no member of the committee objected to Sen. White’s motion to end debate.

The author herself did not seem too sure about ending testimony at that time, approaching White to discuss his motion.

Cloud: “Is, is there a way? Could – the people really want to be able to speak.” White: “They can speak without me. I’m leaving. I’ve got 14 people waiting on me.” Cloud: “Do you think that a vote can be had and testimony could still be heard?” White: “You can ask the chairman.” Cloud: “Mr. Chair?”

At that time, Chairman Cleo Fields (D-District 14) cut his mic.

Shortly after, Cloud returned before the committee to close on her bill, thanking those who attended the meeting from across Louisiana, both for and against the bill.

“Mr. Chair, because of time constraints and because of members’ duties and obligations, it appears that a vote has been called into question,” said Cloud. “I ask for favorable passage of this bill.”

SB7 moves on to the full Senate for debate.

News Channel 5 reached out to Cloud for further comment but we have not received a response.

