2023 NFL DRAFT: LSU DB Jarrick Bernard-Converse selected by Jets in 6th round (No. 204 overall)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WAFB) - LSU defensive back Jarrick Bernard-Converse had been selected by the New York Jets in the sixth round (No. 204 overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Bernard-Converse spent one year with the Tigers after transferring from Oklahoma State.

In his one season in Purple & Gold, Bernard-Converse started nine games while playing in 13 with 44 total tackles, 29 solo, 0.5 tackle-for-loss, five passes defended, and two interceptions.

The Baton Rouge native started 47 consecutive games in four years for the Cowboys and appeared in 51 games with 216 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and five sacks. He also added 23 passes defended and a pair of interceptions.

Listed at 6-foot-1, he turned heads at LSU’s Pro Day where he clocked a 4.42 and a 4.40 in the 40-yard dash.

