2023 NFL DRAFT: LSU DB Jarrick Bernard-Converse selected by Jets in 6th round (No. 204 overall)

LSU cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse (24)
LSU cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse (24)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WAFB) - LSU defensive back Jarrick Bernard-Converse had been selected by the New York Jets in the sixth round (No. 204 overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Bernard-Converse spent one year with the Tigers after transferring from Oklahoma State.

In his one season in Purple & Gold, Bernard-Converse started nine games while playing in 13 with 44 total tackles, 29 solo, 0.5 tackle-for-loss, five passes defended, and two interceptions.

The Baton Rouge native started 47 consecutive games in four years for the Cowboys and appeared in 51 games with 216 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and five sacks. He also added 23 passes defended and a pair of interceptions.

Listed at 6-foot-1, he turned heads at LSU’s Pro Day where he clocked a 4.42 and a 4.40 in the 40-yard dash.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on Hwy 71 in Grant Parish
2 adults, 1 child killed in Grant Parish crash; 1 child critically injured
Ross
Ross coming to Alexandria in former Michaels building
One Texas Roadhouse employee received a special surprise from her coworkers!
Texas Roadhouse employee receives car from coworkers, she was so surprised!
APD warns residents about Social Security scam
Brittany Banks.
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested

Latest News

2023 NFL Draft
2023 NFL Draft enters final day
LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (7)
2023 NFL Draft: LSU WR Kayshon Boutte selected by Patriots in 6th round (No. 187 overall)
LSU defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy (99)
2023 NFL DRAFT: LSU DT Jaquelin Roy selected by Vikings in 5th round (No. 141 overall)
LSU safety Jay Ward (5)
2023 NFL DRAFT: LSU DB Jay Ward selected by Vikings in 4th round (No. 134 overall)