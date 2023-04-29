2023 NFL DRAFT: LSU DB Jay Ward selected by Vikings in 4th round (No. 134 overall)

LSU safety Jay Ward (5)
LSU safety Jay Ward (5)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WAFB) - LSU defensive back Jay Ward has been selected by Minnesota Vikings in the fourth round (No. 134 overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Ward is the latest member of “DBU” to be drafted. He is a versatile defensive back that has played corner, safety, and nickel back during his time with the Tigers.

He played in 46 games with 23 career starts. He had 164 total tackles (109 solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, 23 passes defended, and six interceptions.

The Moultire, Ga. native was invited to play in the 2023 Senior Bowl after totaling 60 tackles, 2.5 tackles-for-loss, five passes defended, and an interception during the 2022 season.

He was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week after tying a career-high in tackles with 11 in LSU’s win over Mississippi State. He also added 1.5 tackles for loss, an interception, and a pass breakup.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on Hwy 71 in Grant Parish
2 adults, 1 child killed in Grant Parish crash; 1 child critically injured
Ross
Ross coming to Alexandria in former Michaels building
One Texas Roadhouse employee received a special surprise from her coworkers!
Texas Roadhouse employee receives car from coworkers, she was so surprised!
APD warns residents about Social Security scam
Brittany Banks.
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested

Latest News

2023 NFL Draft
2023 NFL Draft enters final day
LSU defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy (99)
2023 NFL DRAFT: LSU DT Jaquelin Roy selected by Vikings in 5th round (No. 141 overall)
LSU offensive lineman Anthony Bradford (75)
2023 NFL DRAFT: LSU OL Anthony Bradford selected by Seahawks in 4th round (No. 108 overall)
Jena softball falls to Sterlington in the semifinals.
Late rally falls just short for Jena in semifinals