Four Cenla schools to play for softball state championship Saturday

SULPHUR, La. (KALB) - It is widely talked about that if Central Louisiana is known for athletic success, it starts on the softball field.

Year in and year out, some of the best softball teams in the state come from Central Louisiana. That tradition continued in 2023 as six local schools made it to the softball state tournament with four advancing to the state championship game.

Buckeye and Montgomery aim to go back-to-back, while St. Joseph’s Plaucheville and Tioga aim to start a streak of their own.

Below is a list of the matchups and times for the state championship games on Saturday, April 29. All games will be played at North Frasch Softball Complex in Sulphur.

DIVISION V:

#3 St. Joseph’s Plaucheville vs #1 Claiborne Christian - Noon on Field 17

DIVISION IV:

#4 French Settlement vs #2 Montgomery - Noon on Field 13

DIVISION II:

#1 Buckeye vs #2 Vandebilt Catholic - Noon on Field 15

DIVISION I:

#1 St. Thomas More vs #2 Tioga - 3 p.m. on Field 15

