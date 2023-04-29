Late-inning heroics sends Tioga to first title game since 1979

SULPHUR, La. (KALB) - The Tioga Lady Indians scored five runs in their final two innings to rally past John Curtis and advance to their first state title game since 1979.

The Lady Indians trailed the Lady Patriots 5-1 entering the bottom of the fifth, but four runs in the inning and two runs in the sixth completed the 6-5 comeback.

The two-seed Tioga will face #1 St. Thomas More on April 29 in the Division I Select state championship. First pitch will be at 3 p.m. on Field 15.

