Late-inning heroics sends Tioga to first title game since 1979

Tioga celebrating first state championship appearance in softball in over four decades.
Tioga celebrating first state championship appearance in softball in over four decades.(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SULPHUR, La. (KALB) - The Tioga Lady Indians scored five runs in their final two innings to rally past John Curtis and advance to their first state title game since 1979.

The Lady Indians trailed the Lady Patriots 5-1 entering the bottom of the fifth, but four runs in the inning and two runs in the sixth completed the 6-5 comeback.

The two-seed Tioga will face #1 St. Thomas More on April 29 in the Division I Select state championship. First pitch will be at 3 p.m. on Field 15.

