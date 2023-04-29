Late rally falls just short for Jena in semifinals

SULPHUR, La. (KALB) - The Jena Giants season came up just one win short of the state championship as they fell to #1 Sterlington 4-2 in the Division III semifinals.

After Jena scored in the first inning, Sterlington responded with four unanswered runs which would be enough to hold on for the win.

While the season might have come to an end, the Giants return plenty of talent including our ACA Athlete of the Week, Kiette Cooper, who as a freshman was one of the state leaders in strikeouts with over 260.

