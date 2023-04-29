Montgomery will defend state title Saturday after 7-5 win over Oak Grove

SULPHUR, La. (KALB) - After winning the school’s first state championship a season ago, the Montgomery softball team will look to go back-to-back after a 7-5 win over Oak Grove in the Division IV Non-Select semifinals.

Oak Grove started the game off strong with four runs in the top of the first inning. However, like every great championship team, the Lady Tigers of Montgomery did not blink. Montgomery scored six runs in the bottom of the third inning to take a 7-4 lead and did not look back.

The two-seed Montgomery will face #4 French Settlement in the state championship game on April 29. First pitch will be at noon at Field 13.

