(KALB) - Graduation time is upon us. Here are some of the senior/graduation walks that will be occurring in Rapides Parish:

(Provided Courtesy of Maria Ardoin)

(Provided Courtesy of Maria Ardoin)

(Provided Courtesy of Maria Ardoin)

(Provided Courtesy of Maria Ardoin)

(Provided Courtesy of Maria Ardoin)

(Provided Courtesy of Maria Ardoin)

(Provided Courtesy of Maria Ardoin)

(Provided Courtesy of Maria Ardoin)

(Provided Courtesy of Maria Ardoin)

(Provided Courtesy of Maria Ardoin)

(Provided Courtesy of Maria Ardoin)

(Provided Courtesy of Maria Ardoin)

(Provided Courtesy of Maria Ardoin)

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.