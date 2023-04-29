Troopers make ‘interesting find’ while cleaning highway

Michigan State Police shared what they found when recently cleaning up a highway.
Michigan State Police shared what they found when recently cleaning up a highway.(Michigan State Police)
By Hannah Mose and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADILLAC, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) - Troopers in Michigan say they came across an unusual item when recently cleaning a roadway.

Michigan State Police shared a photo online of what appeared to be a severed hand, but luckily it was made of rubber.

“They’re not writing citations. They’re literally cleaning the highway and made an interesting find,” the MSP Seventh District shared on Friday.

Troopers said they spent the week picking up trash along M-42 in northern Michigan.

According to the team, they found the realistic-looking rubber hand near exit 191.

Copyright 2023 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on Hwy 71 in Grant Parish
2 adults, 1 child killed in Grant Parish crash; 1 child critically injured
Ross
Ross coming to Alexandria in former Michaels building
One Texas Roadhouse employee received a special surprise from her coworkers!
Texas Roadhouse employee receives car from coworkers, she was so surprised!
APD warns residents about Social Security scam
Brittany Banks.
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested

Latest News

A Texas man reportedly continued on his date after shooting a fake parking attendant over $40.
Man resumes date after killing fake parking attendant, records show
Police say five people were fatally shot in a Cleveland, Texas home and police are searching...
Police: Man kills 5 in Texas after family complained about gunfire
Police say five people were fatally shot in a Cleveland, Texas home and police are searching...
5 people, including 8-year-old, killed in Texas shooting
State agents are investigating the deaths as a double homicide, Fayetteville Police Chief...
Police officer, wife found dead in their North Carolina home