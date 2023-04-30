Buckeye goes back-to-back capturing another state title

Buckeye softball team celebrating second championship in as many years.
Buckeye softball team celebrating second championship in as many years.(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 7:18 PM CDT
SULPHUR, La. (KALB) - For the second straight year, the top-seeded Buckeye Lady Panthers are on top of the softball world after winning the Division II Select State Title 4-1 over Vandebilt Catholic.

Adysen Mitchell, who hit the walk-off single in the quarterfinals to send Buckeye to the state tournament, delivered a two-run home run to put the Lady Panthers up 3-0 in the championship game. That would be plenty of insurance runs for Olivia Henry in the circle. Henry earned championship game MVP honors after allowing just one run in seven innings.

Buckeye graduates just one lone senior from this year’s championship roster. The expectation throughout Deville is now delivering a three-peat in 2024.

