Click here to see election results

Voters headed to the polls on Saturday, April 29, to cast their ballots
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Voters headed to the polls on Saturday, April 29, to cast their ballots. Voters can see real-time election results through the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office website.

In Alexandria, a 20-year millage for the city failed to pass with 51 percent voting against. The measure would’ve started in 2028 and ended in 2047, collecting just over $5 million a year for the purpose of constructing, acquiring and improving certain capital improvement projects in the city.

Also in Rapides Parish, the Rigolette School District and the Lecompte-Lamourie-Woodworth School District both passed bonds to improve its local schools - 60 percent voted in favor for the Rigolette School District measure and 52 percent voted in favor of the Lecompte-Lamourie-Woodworth School District measure.

In Vernon Parish, a parish-wide school tax was renewed with 81 percent voting in favor. The measure starts in 2025 and ends in 2034, raising just under $1.5 million per year to help support public elementary and secondary schools in the parish.

In Natchitoches Parish, residents are looking at three parish-wide measures. A measure to levy a tax originally authorized six years ago, allowing the parish to collect a special property tax starting this year and ending in 2032 failed with 60 percent voting against. The move was set to cover the maintenance of parish libraries as well as roads and bridges.

Despite that measure failing, Natchitoches Parish voters did vote in favor of continuing a tax for 10 years beginning in 2024 and ending in 2033. It expects to acquire just under $3 million per year for construction projects, specifically for public schools in the parish.

Natchitoches Parish voters also continued a tax for hospitals. This would begin this year and end in 2032. The parish expects $2 million per year for the construction of facilities and maintaining the ambulances.

