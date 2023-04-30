Late rallies by Montgomery, St. Joseph’s and Tioga come up just short in state title games

Three Cenla schools will take home the state runner-up trophy in softball.
Three Cenla schools will take home the state runner-up trophy in softball.(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SULPHUR, La. (KALB) - A seventh-inning rally by the Montgomery Lady Tigers came just a base hit short of their quest for a second straight championship.

Trailing 3-0 to French Settlement in the final inning of the Division IV Select State Title, the Lady Tigers were hoping they had one more comeback left in them. Montgomery would score one run in the inning and had runners threatening on base, but a fly ball to left field ended the rally as the Lady Tigers claimed the state runner-up trophy.

For St. Joseph’s Plaucheville, the Lady Tigers played in their first state championship game since 2015. After giving up a pair of runs in both the first and second inning, the Lady Eagles would settle in and not allow another run to score for the game against #1 Claiborne Christian. St. Joseph’s would score their first run of the game in the sixth inning and had a runner on in the top of the 7th before being called out looking to end the game.

Saturday marked the first time since 1979 that the Tioga Lady Indians appeared in the state championship game. The two-seed Tioga faced #1 St. Thomas More in the Division I Select Championship.

Tioga’s Southern Miss commit Abbi Troquille launched a deep homerun to open up the scoring in the game with a solo shot in the third inning. The Lady Cougars would take the lead after scoring two runs in the bottom of the inning.

After Kaitlyn Roberts tied the game for Tioga in the 5th inning, STM would respond once again with two more runs in the bottom of the 5th to retake the lead that they would hold on to with a 7-3 win.

