Local businesses highlighted across Central Louisiana Saturday

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Businesses were highlighted across Central Louisiana on Saturday, as different events focused on promoting commerce in the region.

The Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted the 2023 Business Expo at the Randolph Riverfront Center in Alexandria, where nearly 60 businesses showcased their products and services.

Presentations were held throughout the day and business owners could network and share ideas about growth and development.

“Here with the Chamber, if a business would like to talk to us about the opportunity for some coaching etc., we can link them with those services, some of which we offer right out of our building at the chamber with the small business development center and other resources as well,” said Deborah Randolph, President of the Chamber of Commerce.

Across the Red River in Pineville, the City partnered with the Main Street Event Park to host the 5th Saturday Market, Crawfish Cookoff and Car Show.

Small business vendors lined Main Street, selling various items from specialty foods, to handmade woodwork and art. Inside the Event Park, competitors faced off in the second-annual charity crawfish boil, with proceeds going to the Sheperd’s PIE non-profit organization.

”Shepherd’s PIE is a great organization in Louisiana and they say, not only do they feed people but they feed their soul,” said Amanda Kowatz, Manager at the Event Park. “So with every plate they give they also give the gospel of John. They feed people during natural disasters, if a family in need has child bereavement they help cover the cost of funerals and other expenses, they are a wonderful organization.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.