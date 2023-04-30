REPORT: Jaray Jenkins signs undrafted free agent deal with Jaguars

Jaray Jenkins (10).
Jaray Jenkins (10).(LSU Football Twitter)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JENA, La. (KALB) - Former Jena Giants and LSU receiver Jaray Jenkins is getting his shot at the NFL after signing an undrafted free agent deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to reports.

Jenkins reportedly signed the deal following the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Jaray Jenkins: Journey to the NFL Draft

Jenkins said in a sitdown interview prior to the NFL Draft that he would want to play on special teams along with being a receiver for any team that picks him up. He will look to make the Jaguars roster through those various roles.

During his time at LSU, Jenkins became known as one of the most reliable targets in clutch time scenarios. He hauled in 89 catches for 1,370 yards and 14 touchdowns over his four-year career.

